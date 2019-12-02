Cooper Neese red hot during Sycamores recent winning streak

The Indiana State men's basketball team has won three straight and sophomore Cooper Neese has been a key part of that. He's averaged 18.6 points per game. Neese says he's not focused on scoring this year, rather trying to get other invovled more. Neese and the Sycamores host North Dakota State on Tuesday.
