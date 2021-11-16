Cooper Neese off to strong start for Sycamores

Many thought junior Cooper Neese would benefit from new Sycamore men's basketball coach Josh Schertz offensive scheme. The ISU sharpshooter has looked good so far this season scoring in double figures in all three games. He's tops on the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game.
Junior tops on team in scoring and rebounding
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 11:12 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2021 11:12 PM
