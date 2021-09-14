Cooksey and Warrick reach milestone's in Linton win

Linton's Kylie Cooksey reached the 1,000 assist mark and senior Gentry Warrick hit the 1,000 kill club Tuesday in the Lady Miners 3-0 volleyball win at Southridge.
Lady Miners won at Southridge
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 11:08 PM
