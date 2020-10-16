Columbus North won 42-21 at Terre Haute South.
Bulldogs won at the Braves
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 11:47 PM
Related Content
- Columbus North knocks off Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute North vs. South Vermillion
- Terre Haute South and Evansville North Tie
- Edgewood stuns Terre Haute South
- Terre Haute South Golf Invitational
- Terre Haute South vs. Linton
- Soccer: Bloomington South vs. Terre Haute South
- TH South boys beat Columbus North
- Terre Haute North vs Sullivan
Scroll for more content...