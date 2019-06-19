Colts release 2019 Training Camp Schedule

The Colts Wednesday announced their 2019 Training Camp Schedule. The team will have a total of 16 practices in the morning or afternoon. They'll be no night practices this year. The first practice is July 25th and camp breaks August 16th. For the second year in a row the Colts Training Camp will be taking place in Westfield at the Grand Park Sports Campus.

Colts Training Camp schedule:

July 25: Practice 2-3:40 p.m.

July 26: Practice 2-4 p.m.

July 27: Practice 2-3:40 p.m.

July 28: Practice 2-4:15 p.m.

July 29: Off day

July 30: Practice 9-11 a.m.

July 31: Practice 9-11:15 a.m.

Aug. 1: Practice 9-11:15 a.m.

Aug. 2: Off day

Aug. 3: Practice 2-4 p.m.

Aug. 4: Practice 2-4:15 p.m.

Aug. 5: Practice 2-3:40 p.m.

Aug. 6: Practice 2-4:15 p.m.

Aug. 7: Off day

Aug. 8: Game Day at Buffalo

Aug. 9 Off day

Aug. 10: Practice 9-10:40 a.m.

Aug. 11: Practice 9-11:15 a.m.

Aug. 12: Practice 9-11:15 a.m.

Aug. 13: Off day

Aug. 14: Practice 4-6:10 p.m. (Joint practice with the Cleveland Browns)

Aug. 15: Practice 4-6 p.m. (Joint practice with the Cleveland Browns)

Aug. 16: Break camp