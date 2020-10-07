Colts pick up Jonas Griffith

The Indianapolis Colts Wednesday signed former ISU great Jonas Griffith to their practice squad. The linebacker signed as a undrafted free agent in April with the 49ers. He spent the offseason and training camp with San Francisco before being cut.
Indy signs ISU great to their practice squad
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 11:09 PM
