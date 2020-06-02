Colts holding training camp at own facility

The NFL Tuesday asked all 32 teams to hold training camps at their own facility for safety during this Coronavirus Pandemic. The Colts will be now holding their camp at their team facility starting in July, not at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. In a release the Colts did say they plan to return to Grand Park in 2021.

The league’s decision was made “based on the medical assessment of current risk factors and in consideration for the health and safety of players and football staffs,” the Colts said in a release