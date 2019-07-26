Another Panaranto shining on the mound in Terre Haute

Colten Panaranto has a lot of baseball memories in Terre Haute. This summer the Michigan State pitcher is back in Terre Haute pitching for the Rex. He currently leads the Prospect League in wins. His pitching and last name has many talking around the Wabash Valley.

Panaranto's last name is popular in the area. His great grandfather Til was a pitching legend for the Terre Haute Phillies. Til was also the first athletic trainer at Rose-Hulman and member of the schools very first Hall of Fame class.