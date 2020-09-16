College hoops season to tipoff November 25th

Due to the Coronavirus the college basketball season might tipoff a couple weeks later than normal, but the plan is in place to play. The Division One Council announced Wednesday that the men's and women's basketball season can tipoff November 25th.
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 10:37 PM
