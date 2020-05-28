College Athletics facing major challenges

Its an extremely tough time for college athletics right now as hundreds of departments around the country try to stay afloat financially during the Coronavirus Pandemic. ISU baseball coach Mitch Hannahs undertstands both sides of it. He's spent time as a coach and a president of a college. He says right now admistrators are in no win situations.
Coronavirus pandemic causing a lot of uncertainty in the NCAA
Posted: May 28, 2020 10:35 PM
