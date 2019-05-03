Cole Whitlock helps THS keep Glove Trophy

The Terre Haute South baseball team beat Terre Haute North 10-0 in six innings. The Braves win the Glove Trophy for the fourth time in the last five years. Senior Cole Whitlock pitched a complete game shutout.
