Clear

Cole Whitlock helps THS keep Glove Trophy

Braves beat Patriots

Posted: May. 3, 2019 11:57 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Terre Haute South baseball team beat Terre Haute North 10-0 in six innings. The Braves win the Glove Trophy for the fourth time in the last five years. Senior Cole Whitlock pitched a complete game shutout.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Cloudy, with Rain Toward Morning
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local kids learn Jiu-Jitsu in anti-bullying program

Image

Bloomfield Pool set to host duck derby

Image

Fandom First Friday

Image

Local first responders learn about farming emergencies

Image

THS Baseball wins

Image

Clabber Girl sign complete after restoration

Image

'We just want to bring people to Terre Haute...' people are hoping the mall's new owner brings new l

Image

THS Baseball

Image

West Vigo baseball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says