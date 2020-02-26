Cody Zeller wears custom shoes designed by kids

Tuesday night for the Pacers-Hornets game Cody Zeller wore speical shoes. The Charlotte big man had custom made shoes. The former Washington Hatchet and IU star designed one and had kids at Riley Hospital of Children in Indy create the other. Patients sent Zeller pictures of what Indiana meant to them. The NBA player then had a local artist in Charlotte design the colorful sneakers.
This year the Wabash Valley native has five charities he's doing his Kicks For Kids campaign, like he did Tuesday in Indiana. Each of them, including Riley Hospital for Children, Zeller will be donating $15,000.
