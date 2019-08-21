Cody Wright named North Vermillion boys basketball coach

22-year old Cody Wright has been named the news boys basketball coach at North Vermilion. Wright was a two sport star for the Faclons. He helped the boys basketball team win a sectional title. He scored more than 1,000 points in his career. Wright was also the starting QB on the Falcons 2014 1A football state championship team.
