Coaches for WVFCA All-Star Game Ready to Show Off Local Talent

The 17th Annual Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game will kick-off at 7pm at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, IN.
32 schools from across the Wabash Valley will be represented in Saturday's All-Star game
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 10:52 PM
