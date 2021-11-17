Coaches excited for Gobbler Shootout

An exciting boys basketball event is coming to the Wabash Valley. The inaugural boys basketball Gobbler Shootout is scheduled to take place at Indiana State's Hulman Center on Saturday, November 27th. Several of the coaches invovled in it are looking forward to playing at a college venue.

Here are the matchups:

10:30 am - West Vigo vs. North Vermillion

12:30 pm - Cloverdale vs. Bloomfield

2:30 pm - Northview vs. North Central

4:30 pm - TH North vs. Evansville Central

6:30 pm - TH South vs. Barr-Reeve

8:30 pm - Parke Heritage vs. Linton