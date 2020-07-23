Coach Stacy Payton adjusting to different role on the softball diamond this summer

Stacy Payton will return to Ball State next year for her final year of college. She's had a standout career on the softball diamond for the Lady Cardinals. When she's done playing Payton believes coaching could be in her future. This summer she's been coaching her alma mater Northview in the Wabash Valley High School Softball Summer League.
Former Northview star is coaching her alma mater
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 10:56 PM
