The Indiana State men's basketball team is in week two of their summer workouts. Head Coach Greg Lansing says he really likes the makeup of his Sycamore squad. They return seven players, including two All-Conference guys from a team that went 18-12 last season.
ISU going through summer workouts
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 10:37 PM
Related Content
- Coach Lansing fond his new Sycamore squad
- Greg Lansing enjoys Sycamores playing in early season tournaments
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamores beat Valpo
- Sycamores back to camp
- Sycamores offer Lance Rees
- Sycamores offer Zoe Stewart
- Greg Lansing passes Royce Waltman on ISU win list
Scroll for more content...