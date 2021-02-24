Coach Hart taking care of Coach Rehmel's dog during Lady Miners state finals run

Linton girls basketball coach Jared Rehmel has said many people have helped his program during their recent state finals run. This includes Linton boys basketball coach Joey Hart. Coach Hart hasn't offered Coach Rehmel any coaching advise. Instead he's bonded with Rehmel's dog Que, taking care of him during the state tourney during Rehmel's long days.
Coach Hart has bonded with Que
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 10:59 PM
