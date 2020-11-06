Coach DeCoursey different outside of volleyball

When you think Barr-Reeve volleyball you think Amber DeCoursey. She's coached the Lady Vikings for more than two decades and 600 plus wins and two state titles. Saturday DeCoursey will try to bring a third state title back to Barr-Reeve. Her Lady Vikings take on Wapahani in the 2A state finals.

Sports 10 recently found out that outside of volleyball coach is a different person. She's not in as much control of her own life as she is her volleyball team. Those around her joke with her all the time about losing her car keys, glasses and cell phone. Coach even picks on herself about it.