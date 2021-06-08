Clay City softball ready for 1A state final

On Friday the Clay City softball team will play in the 1A state championship game at Center Grove against Northridge. The Lady Eels will be trying to win their very first state title.
Lady Eels chasing first state championship
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 10:09 PM
