Clay City beats Loogootee 7-5
The Eels take down the Lions of Loogootee in the North Daviess 1A Semi-State Finals.
Posted: Jun 6, 2021 12:11 AM
Related Content
- Clay City Claims Their First Softball Semi-State Title
- Shakamak softball beats Clay City
- Clay City softball wins second ever regional title
- Parke Heritage Claims Program's First Semi-State Title
- Northview softball team wins at Clay City
- West Vigo softball beats Clay City
- South Vermillion softball falls at semi-state
- Linton outshoots Shenandoah for semi-state title
- GBB: Lady Lions Claim 1A State Title
- Loogootee wins softball sectional title
Scroll for more content...