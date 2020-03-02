Senior Christian Williams is finishing his Indiana State career in a big way. The Iowa transfer has scored in double figures in five straight games, including a career-high 20 points in the Sycamores senior day win over Valpo.
Related Content
- Christian Williams finishing his ISU career strong
- Christian Covington football career over
- Northview football ready to finish season strong
- Medrano, Workman finish top 10 for ISU
- Lee's career-high lifts ISU women's hoops
- Christian Johnson off to a great high school career
- MBB: ISU Finishes the Regular Season on High Note
- Lansing excited to add Christian Williams and Cooper Neese to mix
- Bloomfield beats Lighthouse Christian Academy
- MVC honors Williams and LaRavia
Scroll for more content...