Last week the unthinkable happened to Christian Myers. His home caught fire and was destroyed. The North Vermillion star running back was crushed by what happened, but his Falcon football family has been by his side through the whole thing.
Related Content
- Christian Myers learning North Vermillion more than a football family
- North Vermillion football ready for big things
- West Vigo-North Vermillion football scrimmage
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- Christian Covington football career over
- South Vermillion baseball beat North Vermillion
- South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion
- Parke Heritage-North Vermillion ready for football showdown
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- North Vermillion holds off Bosse
Scroll for more content...