Christian Johnson shining at QB for Parke Heritage

The 1A, fifth-ranked Parke Heritage football team is off to a 3-0 start. The guy leading the way is quarterback Christian Johnson. In his first year as the starter, the sophomore is putting up video game like numbers. So far this season he accounted for 1,349 yards of offense and 20 touchdowns.
Sophomore has guided Wolves to 3-0 start
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 10:39 PM
