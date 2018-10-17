Christian Covington football career over

Indiana State freshman Christian Covington announced that his football career is over. He said on twitter that he suffered a spinal injury and has been informed he can't play anymore. The talened running back played in six games this season for the Sycamore. He had 253 yards. Covington averaged 4.7 yards per carry and four touchdowns.
