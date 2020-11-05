Chris Barrett leaving Terre Haute North football

Terre Haute North football head coach Chris Barrett informed Sports 10 that he's stepping down to spend more time with his family at this time. Barrett is currently the longest tenured high school football coach in the Wabash Valley. He's spent the last 19 years at Terre Haute North. He won two of the schools three sectional championshps and the programs only regional title in 2013.
Patriots coach retiring to spend more time with his family
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 6:40 PM
