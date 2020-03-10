Chemistry key in Parke Heritage state tourney run

In just their second year the Parke Heritage boys basketball team won a sectional title. The Wolves beat North Putnam second to earn the programs very first sectional championship. Chemistry has been key for this group of players made up from the combine schools of Turkey Run and Rockville. The Wolves will try to win their very first regional title Saturday. They open the 2A Greenfield-Central regional with a semifinal game against Shenandoah.
