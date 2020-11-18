Clay City senior Charly Koehler signed Wednesday to play college softball at Northern Kentucky University. The infielder who earned All-State in 2019 is the first Clay City softball player to sign D1 since 2013.
Clay City senior to play college softball for the Norse
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 10:58 PM
Related Content
- Charly Koehler signs with Northern Kentucky University
- Joshua Readinger heading to Northern Kentucky University
- WBB: Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana State
- Graham Toole signs with Butler University
- Alexa Jones signs with Roosevelt University
- Western Kentucky beats Indiana State men
- Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Football
- Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Basketball seires cancelled
- Kevin Osawe commits to Western Kentucky
- Charlie Karazsia retiring at end of school year after 45 years at Linton
Scroll for more content...