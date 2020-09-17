Charlie Karazsia retiring at end of school year after 45 years at Linton

This high school year will be the last for Charlie Karazsia at Linton, he's retiring at the end of the school year. Karazsia has been at Linton since 1976, a span of 45 years. He was a successful football season and has spent the last 22 years as the Miners athletic director.
Served last 22 years as Miners athletic director
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 11:10 PM
