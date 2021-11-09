Chad Killinger wins coaching debut for ISU women's basketball

Indiana State women's basketball blew out Stephens College 88-33 in their season opener to give new head coach Chad Killinger his first win with the Sycamores.
Sycamores beat Stephens College
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 11:43 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2021 11:43 PM
