Castle downs South in sectional final

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WTHI) - After losing to Castle in the season opener, Terre Haute South was hoping to show how much the squad has improved since week one. The Braves squared off with the Knights once again, this time for a sectional title.

Terre Haute South rallied to tie the game at 27-27 heading into halftime, but the Knights rallied in the second half. Castle came out of the halftime break and outscored South 28-7.

Castle won the sectional title, 55-34.