Casey-Westfield wins fourth straight LIC Title

Casey-Westfield beat Newton 70-55 to win their fourth straight LIC Title. This marks just the second time in LIC history this has happened.
Warriors beat Newton
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 11:35 PM
