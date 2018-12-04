Casey-Westfield stays perfect on the season with win over Cumberland

The Casey-Westfield boys basketball team improved to 6-0 Tuesday with a 70-51 home win over Cumberland. Luke Richards had 21 points and nine rebounds in the win.
