The Casey-Westfield softball team beat Marshall 7-0 to improve to 13-2 on the season.
Lady Warriors improve to 13-2 on the season
Posted: May 10, 2021 11:08 PM
Related Content
- Casey-Westfield softball wins at rival Marshall
- Casey-Westfield tops their rivals Marshall
- Casey-Westfield football pounds Marshall
- Casey-Westfield wins third straight
- Casey-Westfield beats Arcola
- Casey-Westfield vs. Cloverdale
- Casey-Westfield softball falls at super-sectional
- Casey-Westfield/Marshall boys basketball preview
- Marshall and Casey-Westfield trade blowouts
- Marshall and Casey-Westfield ready for showdown
Scroll for more content...