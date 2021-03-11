This Friday Casey-Westfield boys basketball wraps up their season at Newton. A win would give the Warriors a historic fourth straight LIC championship, that's only been done one other time in LIC history.
Warriors trying to become just second to reach the milestone
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 6:33 PM
Related Content
- Casey-Westfield looking for fourth straight LIC Title
- Casey-Westfield ready for LIC boys tourney
- Casey-Westfield advances to LIC tourney championship
- Robinson and Casey-Westfield ready for LIC tourney title game
- Casey-Westfield wins third straight
- Casey-Westfield beats Arcola
- Casey-Westfield vs. Cloverdale
- Casey-Westfield boys beat Olney
- Casey-Westfield beats West Vigo
- Casey-Westfield vs. West Vigo
Scroll for more content...