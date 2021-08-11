Casey-Westfield eyeing playoffs this season

Casey-Westfield returns 33 players from their team that went 4-2 in the spring. The Warriors believe they have a team that can reach the playoffs in Illinois.
Warriors coming off 4-2 spring
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 7:06 PM
