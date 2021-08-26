Carter Murphy selected to prestigious Team Indiana

West Vigo junior Carter Murphy has been invited to play for Team Indiana this fall. The 24 member squad is made up of the top high school baseball players in the state. The roster consist of 17 seniors and just seven juniors. The ISU commit will play in five tourney's for Team Indiana, including events in Georgia and Florida.
Murphy regarded as one of the top high school baseball players in the state.
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 11:34 PM
