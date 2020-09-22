Carter Murphy picks Indiana State baseball

West Vigo sophomore Carter Murphy has verbally committed to the Indiana State baseball program. The third baseman is ranked in the top 10 in the state of Indiana in the 2023 class. Murphy's father Jason played at ISU. Murphy's grandpa Steve DeGroote was big in recruiting current ISU head coach Mitch Hannahs to the Sycamores, now Coach Hannahs has landed DeGroote's grandson.
West Vigo sophomore staying close to home
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 10:35 PM
