Cara Stuckey added to her legacy Sunday winning her 16th Terre Haute Women's City Golf Tourney. She beat Morgan Patterson 4 and 3.
Stuckey beat Morgan Patterson
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 11:10 PM
Related Content
- Cara Stuckey wins record 16th Terre Haute Women's City Tourney
- Stuckey wins 15th Terre Haute Women's City Golf Championship
- Kidwell, Conner win Terre Haute Junior City
- Alices win Vincennes Lincoln tourney
- North Vermillion wins Banks tourney
- Sullivan advances, Terre Haute falls in Legion tourney
- Amani Brown guides VU women to NJCAA tourney win
- January 16th Rick's Rallies
- April 16th Rick's Rallies
- October 16th Rick's Rallies
Scroll for more content...