Clear

Canaan Sellers drawing inspiration on the court from his mom

Jody Sellers battling breast cancer

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 8:51 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Terre Haute South boys tennis team has one of the top players in the state in number one singles player Canaan Sellers.  For nearly a year now the teenager has been getting extra inspiration from his mom. Last October Jody Sellers was diagnosed with breast cancer.  Through surgery, chemo and radiation Jody has still managed to make it to the majority of Canaan's matches. Jody says she just wants to show he son what it means to be brave everyday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
A Clear, Cool Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sellers

Image

ISU Women

Image

Hey Kevin on the River

Image

Hospital begins offering mental health first aid courses

Image

New boutique opens in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 donates nearly $15,000 to MDA

Image

Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River

Image

Tobacco Free Task Force fighting to end smoking on ISU's campus

Image

Fall Season Outlook

Image

Vigo County Jail release procedures 6:00

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say