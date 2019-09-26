Canaan Sellers drawing inspiration on the court from his mom

The Terre Haute South boys tennis team has one of the top players in the state in number one singles player Canaan Sellers. For nearly a year now the teenager has been getting extra inspiration from his mom. Last October Jody Sellers was diagnosed with breast cancer. Through surgery, chemo and radiation Jody has still managed to make it to the majority of Canaan's matches. Jody says she just wants to show he son what it means to be brave everyday.