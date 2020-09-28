Caleb Stultz healthy and delivering for Braves

This past Friday Terre Haute South pounded Bedford North Lawrence 56-14. In the win Braves QB Caleb Stultz threw a school single game record six touchdown passes.
TH South QB threw single game record six TD passes in win Friday
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 10:35 PM
