Caitlyn Newton shining for fourth-ranked Purdue

The Purdue volleyball team has earned their highest ranking ever. The Lady Boilermakers are ranked fourth in the nation. One of the players leading the way is senior Caitlyn Newton. The former Terre Haute South star is second on the team in kills and 10th overall in the Big Ten.
Former THS star 10th in Big Ten in kills
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 10:48 PM
