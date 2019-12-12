Friday 14th ranked Purdue volleyball will try to upset #1 Baylor in the Sweet 16. If the Boilermakers are going to shock the world they'll need a big match from former Terre Haute South star Caitlyn Newton. The junior is tops on the Boilers in kills this season.
Related Content
- Caitlyn Newton ready to lead Purdue volleyball against #1 Baylor
- Newton volleyball ready for State Finals
- Caitlyn Newton excited to be in NCAA tourney
- Casey-Westfield, Marshall and Newton ready for football season
- Wayne Newton Post 346 ready for state tourney
- Wayne Newton Post 346 ready for Great Lakes Regional
- Newton wins LIC girls tourney consolation title
- Wayne Newton Post 346 beats Rockville
- Newton boys fall in season opener
- Northview volleyball ready for 3A state title game
Scroll for more content...