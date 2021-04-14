Caitlyn Newton ready to lead Purdue in NCAA Volleyball Tourney

The Purdue volleyball team opens play Thursday in the NCAA Tourney against High Point. The seventh seeded Boilers believe they can make a deep tourney run and will be counting on former Terre Haute South star Caitlyn Newton. The senior is tops on Purdue in kills.
Terre Haute Native tops on Boilers in kills
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 10:06 PM
