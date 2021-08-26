Caitlyn Newton ready for one more ride with Boilermakers

Terre Haute native Caitlyn Newton has already established herself as one of the greats in Purdue volleyball history. The senior will look to add to it this year. The two-time All-American is a key player on the eighth-ranked Boilermakers.
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 11:32 PM
