Caitlyn Newton ready for a big season at Purdue

This Friday 13th ranked Purdue volleyball opens their season at number one Wisconsin. The Boilermakers will be looking at senior Caitlyn Newton to carry them. The former Terre Haute South star was second team All-Big Ten one season ago.
Boilermakers counting on the former TH South star
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 11:00 PM
