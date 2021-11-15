Caitlyn Newton named Big Ten Player of the Week

Former Terre Haute South star Caitlyn Newton has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week. This is the first time the volleyball standout has earned this in her college career. The senior was key in helping Purdue beat nationally ranked Wisconsin and Minnesota over the weekend. Newton is currently fourth in the Big Ten in total points and kills per set.
Newton earns first player of the week honor in her college career
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 10:48 PM
