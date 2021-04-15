Former Terre Haute South star Caitlyn Newton had a team-high 18 kills Thursday in Purdue 3-0 NCAA Tourney win over High Point.
Former THS star had team-high 18 kills
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 11:04 PM
Related Content
- Caitlyn Newton leads Purdue in NCAA Tourney win
- Caitlyn Newton ready to lead Purdue in NCAA Volleyball Tourney
- Caitlyn Newton excited to be in NCAA tourney
- Caitlyn Newton ready to lead Purdue volleyball against #1 Baylor
- Caitlyn Newton ready for a big season at Purdue
- Newton wins LIC girls tourney consolation title
- Caitlyn Newton earns First Team All-Big Ten
- Wayne Newton Post 346 opens state tourney with win
- Newton and Purdue Ready for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament
- ISU baseball ready for NCAA Tourney atmospehere
Scroll for more content...