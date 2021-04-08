Caitlyn Newton earns First Team All-Big Ten

For the first time in her college volleyball career Caitlyn Newton has been named First Team All-Big Ten. The senior is tops on Purdue this season in kills with 281.
Former THS star one of the top players in the Big Ten
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 11:02 PM
