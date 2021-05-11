Cade Moore having big final year for THN

Terre Haute North is playing some of their best baseball of the season. Senior and Kentucky Wesleyan commit Cade Moore is leading the way with a .449 batting average and 26 RBI.
Senior batting .449
Posted: May 11, 2021 10:51 PM
